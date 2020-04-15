Icy roads cause nearly two dozen crashes, including 54-vehicle crash on I-90 in Chicago

Bumpers and other car parts on the side of the Kennedy Expressway after a 54-vehicle pile-up early Wednesday morning in Chicago. Associated Press

Traffic is backed up after a 54-vehicle pile-up early Wednesday morning on the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago. Associated Press

Tow truck drivers talk with an Illinois State Trooper after a 54-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago. Associated Press

An Illinois State Trooper piles up debris on the side of the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday after a 54-vehicle crash in Chicago. Associated Press

Almost two dozen crashes were reported by Illinois State Police on Wednesday morning because of icy roads on major highways throughout the suburbs.

State police reported only minor injuries caused by the crashes.

The most significant accident occurred around 5 a.m. on the inbound side of Interstate 90 at North Avenue involving more than 50 vehicles, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Fourteen people were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries and 45 others refused treatment, fire officials reported.

Another crash, at Interstate 190 and River Road near O'Hare International Airport, temporarily closed the road in both directions.

State police reported seven crashes on Interstate 90, six crashes on Interstate 55, and two crashes each on interstates 94, 294 and 57.

Southbound lanes of Route 53 between Euclid Avenue and Northwest Highway also closed after a crash.

Illinois Department of Transportation communications manager Maria Castenada said crews were called out at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"At one point, IDOT had approximately 70 trucks on the roads, spreading salt and de-icing material," she said. IDOT's Emergency Traffic Patrol also responded.

In areas that were hardest hit, such as the Kennedy Expressway and northwest part of Chicago, a full complement of personnel and equipment was on the roads, she said.

"This was an appropriate response for the department for a weather event of this magnitude at this time of year," Castenada said.

While there wasn't a lot of snow, slick spots and black ice developed because of low temperatures, especially on bridges and ramps. That was the case on the Kennedy Expressway at North Avenue, she said.

"We believe that the low traffic volumes as of late have increased speeds, resulting in many of the spinouts and crashes," Castenada said. Speeds on expressways "have been very high" as traffic counts have dropped by half, she said.

With more winter weather predicted for this week, "we will be closely monitoring and responding as necessary. But we ask for the public's cooperation. Please check conditions in advance at GettingAroundIllinois.com and slow down."

State police also advised motorists involved in minor crashes without injuries to exchange information and move on.

"If a crash is property damage only and (the vehicle) is drivable, please exchange information with the other driver and file a crash report at a later time," the news release stated.