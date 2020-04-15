Fox Valley police reports

Batavia

• Twelve bottles of liquor with a value of $573 were reported stolen from a business on the 100 block of North Randall Road. The theft occurred April 3.

• A resident of the 800 block of Forest Avenue reported a case of attempted fraud at 8:53 a.m. Monday after learning someone tried to open a credit card using that resident's information.

Kane County

• Joshua L. Sulejmani, 18, of the 1800 block of Elm Street, Hampshire, was charged with manufacture/delivery of 10 to 500 grams of cannabis and possession of 30 grams to 500 grams of cannabis after a traffic stop at 7:40 p.m. Monday on Damish Road near Hampshire after a call for a suspicious vehicle, according to a sheriff's report. A deputy smelled marijuana smoke, and Sulejmani admitted to possessing drugs, police said. Deputies seized 448 grams of marijuana, $690, 12 THC vape cartridges, a digital scale and a box of small plastic bags, the report said.