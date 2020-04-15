Drive-through visitation for former Wheeling village president Friday

A drive through visitation service is scheduled Friday to honor former Wheeling Village President William Hein.

The service, which will allow mourners to pay their respects to Hein while keeping to social distancing guidelines, is set for 10 a.m. to noon Friday, at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling.

A memorial gathering where friends and family can share hugs, stories and laughter will be held on a future date.

Hein, 80, died last week from complications of COVID-19 in the nursing home where he had been living after suffering a brain injury in a fall in September 2018.

Hein served as village president from 1977 to 1981. He also served as a village trustee, founded the village farmers market and held leadership posts with the Wheeling Board of Fire and Police Commissioners and Wheeling Historical Society.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Wheeling Helping Hands would be greatly appreciated. A tribute page has been established at www.funerals.pro where people can post a condolence, memory or photo.