'Dad Vader' surprises Arlington Heights girl on her birthday

"Star Wars" fan Bianca Carr received a big surprise on her fourth birthday when Darth Vader made an appearance at a parade in front of her home Wednesday in Arlington Heights.

Her dad, Eric, made it home from work just in time to dress up as the movie villain and bring up the rear of a parade consisting of more than a dozen cars with family members and friends inside, as well as two Arlington Heights police vehicles.

"She's a big fan of Darth Vader, and he was supposed to be at work," said Jennifer Carr, Bianca's mom. "She didn't know he was going to be here."

Bianca's sister, Marissa, 7, knew that it was their dad under the costume. It wasn't until Eric unmasked that Bianca realized it was indeed her dad.

"She loves the villains," Jennifer said.

Shortly afterward, Bianca and Darth Vader engaged in a mock battle with foam-covered light sabers.

The family's birthday celebration included a "Star Wars" cake.