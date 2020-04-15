80 new COVID-19 deaths, another 1,346 infected

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives his daily COVID-19 news conference earlier this week. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

State health officials announced today another 80 Illinois residents had died from coronavirus and an additional 1,346 had tested positive for the disease.

That brings the state's death toll to 948 and the number of people infected to 24,593.

Since the outbreak began, 3.7% of the residents with confirmed cases have died, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

A Daily Herald analysis of the state's death toll shows that slightly more than 4% of suburban infections have ended in death and more than half of those who have died in Illinois are from the suburbs.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at his daily briefing today the financial effect on the state will result in a shortfall of $2.7 billion in revenues for this fiscal year -- roughly 7% less than anticipated -- and an estimated $4.6 billion next year as well.

He is asking department heads to locate and enact spending reductions and identify efficiencies.