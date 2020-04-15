 

10 more COVID-19 cases at Windsor Park, three more deaths

  • Windsor Park has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths, 36 resident infections and 15 employee infections.

    Windsor Park has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths, 36 resident infections and 15 employee infections.

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 4/15/2020 5:41 PM

A Carol Stream retirement community hit by a coronavirus outbreak has announced three more COVID-19 deaths and 10 more infections among residents and employees.

The new cases bring the totals to 36 resident infections, 10 of whom have now died, since the outbreak began at Covenant Living's Windsor Park three weeks ago. Fifteen employees also have tested positive for the virus.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In a letter to families and staff Wednesday, Executive Director Ben Stevens reiterated containment steps. All employees are wearing masks, and those caring for coronavirus patients don full protective gear, Stevens wrote.

Windsor Park, a campus with about 600 residents, has adequate supplies of PPE, he added. All resident rooms are disinfected twice daily.

"For residents with confirmed COVID-19 cases, all efforts are made to provide a private room with a private bathroom," Stevens wrote.

The virus originally surfaced in Windsor's skilled nursing section with two residents testing positive March 26. The additional cases reported Wednesday include five in skilled nursing and one in an assisted living area.

While some families want widespread testing, public health officials have not recommended testing for those not showing symptoms, a Covenant Living spokesman said Tuesday.

