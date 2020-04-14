What to know about COVID-19 testing as more sites become available

Dr. Rashmi Chugh, medical officer of the DuPage County Health Department, says those 60 and older, pregnant or with medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, immunosuppression, heart, lung or kidney disease may be at higher risk of COVID-19 complications. She said they should call a physician's office if concerned about a medical condition and ask if an in-person evaluation is needed. Courtesy of DuPage County Health Department

Physicians Immediate Care earlier this month became the first urgent center in the state to use Abbott Laboratories' rapid COVID-19 test performed on the company's ID NOW platform. The care center starting Wednesday will expand from five locations using Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test to all 34 in Illinois. Courtesy of Abbott Laboratories

Illinois' largest urgent care company will expand COVID-19 testing to all locations Wednesday using a system expected to provide results within 15 minutes, according to its chief operating officer.

Rosemont-based Physicians Immediate Care's move is the latest example of the novel coronavirus tests becoming more available. As additional commercial sites open, it's important to call in advance to know what the eligibility criteria are for testing, said Dr. Sana Ahmed, medical epidemiologist at the Lake County Health Department.

Physicians Immediate Care earlier this month became the first urgent center in the state to use Abbott Laboratories' rapid COVID-19 test performed with a small, portable machine. Company officials say Abbott's COVID-19 molecular point-of-care test delivers results within 15 minutes.

Chief Operating Officer Todd Vang said all 34 Physicians Immediate Care Illinois locations -- including Hanover Park, Elgin, Park Ridge, Niles, Glendale Heights and Aurora -- will be able to conduct the COVID-19 tests starting Wednesday. Patients with symptoms who make an online appointment or just drive in will start with an enhanced curbside screening by a clinic front entrance.

"This screening consists of questions pertaining to their reason for the visit, their current symptoms and their exposure to others with COVID-19," Vang said. "It also includes taking the patient's temperature."

If a patient qualifies, Vang said, a rapid COVID-19 test will be performed on site. Physicians Immediate Care officials said the quick tests started at five locations in early April with symptomatic health care workers and first responders who were exposed to COVID-19 patients.

"A patient that passes screening is examined in the clinic," Vang said, "and a patient that fails screening is seen in their vehicle."

Here's what else you need to know about testing:

What are the COVID-19 symptoms?

Fever, cough and shortness of breath are symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When should someone seek a test?

Those experiencing coughing, difficulty breathing or other flu-like symptoms that are not getting better, or even worsening, after 24 to 48 hours should consult with a doctor about a potential COVID-19 test, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home without medical care," said Dr. Rashmi Chugh, medical officer of the DuPage County Health Department. "They may not need to be tested for COVID-19. If someone thinks they may be sick, they should stay home and consult with their health care provider on the need for testing."

Testing of individuals not experiencing symptoms is not recommended.

What about at-risk people and testing?

Chugh said those 60 and older, pregnant or with medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, immunosuppression and heart, lung or kidney disease may be at higher risk of COVID-19 complications. They should call a physician's office if concerned about a medical condition and ask if an in-person evaluation is needed.

She said a doctor may want to monitor an at-risk patient's health more closely or test for influenza and COVID-19.

"Testing for COVID-19 is done by health care providers who evaluate patients individually and decide whether testing is needed," said Chugh, who was named to the Illinois State Board of Health early this year.

What are the testing protocols?

Ahmed said the Illinois Department of Public Health and most hospital systems are prioritizing individuals with symptoms and those who are hospitalized, residents and employees of congregate settings such as nursing homes where a cluster of cases is suspected, front-line health care workers and first responders.