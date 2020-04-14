What others are writing about COVID-19

A patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns outside NYU Langone Medical Center, Monday, April 13, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

What Doctors on the Front Lines Wish They'd Known a Month Ago

COVID-19 is unlike anything doctors have seen before. It's upending protocols in emergency medicine and causing dissent over procedures. In this story and video, doctors on the front lines tell The New York Times about what they are seeing and what they are doing differently than they did a month ago.

How Panic Buying Has Put an Incredible Strain on Food Banks Even As the Need for Them Explodes

Food banks have seen an unprecedented increase in demand. Meanwhile, grocery stores -- food banks' most reliable suppliers -- have empty shelves. ProPublica explores this "dismal equation."

Emergency room doctor, near death with coronavirus, saved with experimental treatment

When Dr. Ryan Padgett, an ER physician outside Seattle, became critically ill with COVID-19, his doctors decided to try something new. Believing it was his own immune system making him so sick, they opted to try a treatment approved for use in cancer patients experiencing a similar "cytokine storm." It worked. The Los Angeles Times tells the story.

The loneliest road trip: I drove across the country during coronavirus. Here's what I saw.

Chris Quintana drove from Washington, D.C., to New Mexico to shelter in place with his family. He says "America is still functioning, but on a skeleton crew." Read his story of three days on the road in USA Today.

No, You Don't Need To Disinfect Your Groceries. But Here's How To Shop Safely

Have you seen the video from the doctor in Michigan about disinfecting your groceries? Of course you need to take precautions when shopping, but NPR talks to experts to find out what is really necessary -- and what's not. Read the story.