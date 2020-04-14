Shirley Ryan AbilityLab plans outpatient rehabilitation clinic in Arlington Heights

A sketch shows the 17-foot-tall canopy proposed for installation at the entrance to a new Shirley Ryan AbilityLab clinic on Wilke Road in Arlington Heights. It will provide cover for patients during inclement weather, officials said. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab plans to open a daytime outpatient rehabilitation clinic on the north side of Arlington Heights to provide treatment to those recovering from neurological injuries.

The 14,786-square-foot clinic would be within the Arlington Ridge Office Center at 3215 N. Wilke Road. If approved by the village, it would offer daily three-hour therapy sessions during mornings and afternoons, officials said.

Formerly known as the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab conducts inpatient rehabilitation at its main campus in downtown Chicago and operates a series of outpatient and day rehabilitation programs throughout the city and suburbs.

The new Arlington Heights clinic represents the relocation of a day rehab center from another municipality, but officials did not say which town. According to its website, Shirley Ryan operates day rehab centers in Elk Grove Village, Wheeling, Glenview, Burr Ridge, Homewood and Chicago.

The day rehab centers treat those who may have experienced stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury, or have Multiple Sclerosis or Parkinson's disease. Patients also include those recently discharged from the hospital, with treatment focusing on helping them return to functional independence, Shirley Ryan officials said.

In Arlington Heights, the rehab center has proposed construction of a 17-foot-tall canopy above the main entrance to provide a protected drop-off and pickup area for patients in inclement weather. Most patients arrive by medical transport service, with up to five vans expected each during morning and afternoon sessions, according to the project description.

At the rehab center's request, the village board during an online conference meeting last week granted a rare proceed-at-own-risk permit. That will allow interior renovations to proceed in lieu of the village board's final approval for a land use variation, as well as variations for parking and canopy height.

The project was unanimously recommended for approval by the plan commission Feb. 26, and was set to be reviewed by village trustees March 16, but that meeting was canceled amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

A formal review will still be scheduled, village officials said.