Pack it in, pack it out at forest preserves

Trail users at Lake County forest preserves are urged to follow "minimum impact" practices by taking out whatever is brought in. "Pack it in, pack it out, and leave no trace. Take all trash with you, including pet waste, and dispose of it at home," said Executive Director Ty Kovach. Visitors should use forest preserve trash cans as little as possible, he added. Maintaining six feet of separation on all sides and at all times is critical, according to Kovach. Trail users should break into single file and move to the right when approaching or passing others to allow for maximum distance. Bikers should ride single file only, control speed and announce their presence when approaching others. In parking lots, wait until the area is clear of people before getting in or out of your car. If a preserve parking lot is full, use the interactive trail map www.LCFPD.org/maps/ to find another preserve nearby. Visit LCFPD.org for updates on closures and cancellations.