Oakton Community College registration for fall classes begins May 6

Registration for fall credit classes at Oakton Community College begins Wednesday, May 6.

Students can choose from over 130 degree and career-track programs and prepare to transfer to a four-year college or begin a new career. New offerings this fall including the following programs: Production Technician Certificate; Welding Technician; Programmable Controllers (PLC/PAC) Technician Certificate; and Cannabis Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain Management Certificate.

Fall classes start Monday, Aug. 24.

New students can apply at www.oakton.edu/admission, or contact the Office of Admission at admission@oakton.edu or (847) 635-1835 for more information. Continuing students can register at myOakton.edu or contact the Enrollment Center at enrollmentcenter@oakton.edu or (847) 635-1700 for more details.