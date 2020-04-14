 

Oakton Community College registration for fall classes begins May 6

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/14/2020 1:35 PM

Registration for fall credit classes at Oakton Community College begins Wednesday, May 6.

Students can choose from over 130 degree and career-track programs and prepare to transfer to a four-year college or begin a new career. New offerings this fall including the following programs: Production Technician Certificate; Welding Technician; Programmable Controllers (PLC/PAC) Technician Certificate; and Cannabis Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain Management Certificate.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Fall classes start Monday, Aug. 24.

New students can apply at www.oakton.edu/admission, or contact the Office of Admission at admission@oakton.edu or (847) 635-1835 for more information. Continuing students can register at myOakton.edu or contact the Enrollment Center at enrollmentcenter@oakton.edu or (847) 635-1700 for more details.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 