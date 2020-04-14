New Census timeline announced: You have more time to complete the form

The timeline for 2020 Census has been revised due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release Wednesday.

The new deadline for the public to self-respond is Oct. 31, 2020. The new date for the final 2020 Census count to be delivered to the President will be April 30, 2021. State redistricting data will be sent to states by July 31, 2021.

The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 Census field data collection activities in March. Steps are underway to reactivate field offices beginning June 1, in preparation for the resumption of field data collection operations as quickly as possible after June 1.

In-person activities, including all interaction with the public, enumeration, office work and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance to promote the health and safety of staff and the public. This will include recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing practices.

In order to ensure the completeness and accuracy of the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts.