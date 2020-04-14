April 14 COVID-19 cases per county, some towns, and how to search by ZIP code.

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

• Visit bit.ly/abc7virusbyzipcode. Not all the suburbs with cases are listed below.

Cook County

• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 6,707 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 9,616 cases and 328 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 227 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 179 in Glenview, 90 in Park Ridge, 89 in Mount Prospect, 81 in Schaumburg, 75 in Wheeling, 74 each in Arlington Heights and Palatine, 58 in Streamwood, 45 in Elk Grove Village, 44 in Hoffman Estates, 28 in Rolling Meadows, 27 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion), and 18 in Prospect Heights. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data for more towns.)

• The Cook County sheriff's office website has reported three deaths of Cook County jail detainees; 323 detainees have tested positive. Of those: 21 are in the hospital, and 144 who previously tested positive are being monitored at a recovery facility at the jail. Inmates testing negative totaled 52. Among sheriff's office employees, 234 had tested positive as of Tuesday; 18 have recovered and are back at work.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 1,641 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Tuesday (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 410 to 414 in Waukegan, 65 to 69 in Gurnee and Round Lake, 50 to 54 in Mundelein, 40 to 44 in Libertyville, 35 to 39 in Vernon Hills, 25 to 29 each in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), Grayslake, and Wauconda, 20 to 24 each in Lake Zurich and Lake Villa.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 453 cases of COVID-19 with 24 deaths on its website Tuesday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 167 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 94 in Elgin (Kane portion), 43 in St. Charles, 14 each in Geneva and North Aurora, 12 each in Batavia and South Elgin, 11 in Gilberts, and eight in Sugar Grove.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 1,313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths on its coronavirus website Tuesday (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Cases per suburb include 106 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 91 in Addison, 83 in Carol Stream, 75 each in Bensenville, 76 in Lombard, 68 in Willowbrook, 65 in Elmhurst, 53 in Glendale Heights, 52 in Downers Grove, 45 in Aurora (DuPage County portion) and 47 in West Chicago.

McHenry County

• There are 266 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website (bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19) Tuesday.

Will County

• There have been 1,365 cases of COVID-19 and 75 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19) Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 51 in Naperville in ZIP codes 60563 and 60540) and 155 in Aurora in ZIP codes 60506 and 60505 (Will County portion).

-- Marni Pyke