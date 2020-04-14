74 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,222 new cases; Pritzker says state is bending the curve

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives his daily COVID-19 news conference Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

The number of people dying from COVID-19 in Illinois increased by 74, state officials reported Tuesday, while confirmed cases of the respiratory disease grew by 1,222.

Slowly the state is "bending the curve," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

That leaves the total fatalities from COVID-19 at 868 in Illinois with 23,247 cases statewide.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is surveying people who contracted COVID-19.

Of individuals who were surveyed after seven days of testing positive, "44% have indicated recovery," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said.

"At 14 days, the number increases to 50%. At 21 days after testing positive, we have 61% of people who responded (saying) that they no longer have symptoms. And at 28 days, 69% report no COVID-19 symptoms and feeling much better.

"So again, people are getting better, people recover from this disease," Ezike said.

Not every person responded to the survey and just a fraction of Illinois residents have been tested for the disease.

Pritzker is talking with other Midwestern governors about coordinating a unified response to COVID-19 that could include how to revive local economies without causing more cases of the disease to crop up.

"We're having introductory talks with other governors about next steps for moving forward in the fight against COVID-19," a spokeswoman said.

East Coast governors are forming a coalition consisting of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The idea is that neighboring states have an "integrated economy," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office stated.

There is a little over two weeks left until Illinois' stay at home order expires on April 30.

The policy closes schools, restaurants and bars except for takeout, and businesses deemed nonessential.