April 13 COVID-19 cases per county, some towns, and how to search by ZIP code.

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

• Visit bit.ly/abc7virusbyzipcode. Not all the suburbs with cases are listed below.

Cook County

• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 6,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 9,084 cases and 308 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health on Monday listed 209 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 173 cases in Glenview, 86 in Park Ridge, 80 in Mount Prospect, 79 in Schaumburg, 72 in Wheeling, 70 each in Arlington Heights and Palatine, 56 in Streamwood, 44 in Elk Grove Village, 40 in Hoffman Estates, 25 each in Rolling Meadows and Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion), and 15 in Prospect Heights. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data for more towns.)

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 1,525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Monday (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• Cases in some Lake County towns as of Monday: 375 to 379 in Waukegan, 65 to 69 in Round Lake, 60 to 64 in Gurnee, 50 to 54 in Mundelein, 35 to 39 in Libertyville, 30 to 34 in Vernon Hills, 25 to 29 each in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion) and Wauconda, 20 to 24 each in Lake Zurich, Grayslake and Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 1,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths on its coronavirus website Monday (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Cases per suburb include 100 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 84 in Addison, 73 in Carol Stream, 70 each in Bensenville and Lombard, 65 in Willowbrook, 57 in Elmhurst, 52 in Downers Grove, 51 in Glendale Heights, 46 in Aurora (DuPage County portion) and 44 in West Chicago.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 425 cases of COVID-19 with 24 deaths on its website Monday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town as of Monday include 153 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 89 in Elgin (Kane portion), 39 in St. Charles, 14 each in Geneva and North Aurora, 12 each in Batavia and South Elgin, 11 in Gilberts, and seven in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 255 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website (bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19) Monday.

Will County

• There have been 1,310 cases of COVID-19 and 66 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19) Monday.

• Cases per town include 51 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 10 in Aurora (Will County portion).