Amid coronavirus uncertainty, St. Charles considering approval of downtown events

A series of summer events called "Unwind Wednesdays" are expected to return to the newly expanded First Street Plaza in downtown St. Charles, contingent upon government mandates pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic. Courtesy of St. Charles Business Alliance

A craft beer festival, a "summer soiree" and a weekly gathering in the plaza are among the events planned for downtown St. Charles in the coming months.

But as city officials proceed with the approval process, they warn the festivities are contingent upon any sanctions related to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I hope we're able to have every one of these go off as scheduled," Mayor Ray Rogina said. "But we'll have to be cautious and see what the government says on any and all of them."

Aldermen supported granting liquor licenses and other logistics for the three events, all sponsored by local establishments. The full city council is expected to ratify the approvals at its next meeting.

Pollyanna Summer Soiree

After opening its third location last fall in the former Chord on Blues building, the Pollyanna Brewing Company plans to host a family-friendly event to show off its product.

Six types of Pollyanna beer will be available at the Summer Soiree, scheduled for 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in the parking lot next to the brewery, 106 S. Riverside Ave. A few local restaurants and three musical acts will be showcased at the event, which is expected to draw 500 to 800 people, city documents show.

The festival is open to all ages and has a $10 entry fee.

Craft Beer Festival

Two breweries -- D and G Brewing and Riverlands Brewing Co. -- are teaming to host a fundraiser for Project Mobility, a nonprofit that provides adaptive bikes to children, adults and wounded soldiers with disabilities.

The Craft Beer Festival is planned for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Lincoln Park, off Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. The 21-and-older event will be modeled after the Tri-City Craft Brew Festival, held in previous years to benefit the St. Charles Breakfast Rotary Club, officials said.

Each attendee will receive a souvenir cup and a lanyard that regulates the sampling, with 32 one-ounce portions allowed per guest.

Unwind Wednesdays

For the fourth year, a series of Wednesday evening events is expected to return to downtown from June 3 to Sept. 2.

Traditionally held in the First Street Plaza on the west side of the corridor, Unwind Wednesdays will expand into the newly constructed east plaza along the Fox River. The St. Charles Business Alliance has asked that First Street be closed from Main Street to the parking garage entrance to allow for safer access.

The event, planned for 5 to 8 p.m., aims to highlight participating restaurants: McNally's Irish Pub, Gia Mia, Alter Brewing Co. and La Mesa Modern Mexican. Live entertainment also is included.