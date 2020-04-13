74 more dead in Illinois, another 1,173 infected

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers an update on the state's ongoing battle against coronavirus. BlueRoomStream.com

Illinois health officials announced 74 additional coronavirus deaths today, along with an additional 1,173 new infections.

That brings the total number killed by the virus in Illinois to 794 while the total number infected now stands at 22,025.

Among those who died were 58 Cook County residents, five DuPage County residents, four people from Will County, three from Lake County and one each from Kane and McHenry counties.

The others who died were from downstate Fayette and Jasper counties.

Infections have been reported in 87 counties.

The state has tested more than 105,000 people -- less than 1% of the state's population. On average, 20% of those tests have come back positive for an infection.