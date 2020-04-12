St. Charles suspends utility meter readings

St. Charles has suspended utility meter readings for the next 30 days to ensure the safety of employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the upcoming billing cycles, utility usage will be estimated based on the consumption history at each household, city officials said.

The city also has not been charging late fees or terminating service during the public health crisis to provide customers with some relief, Finance Director Chris Minick said.

Questions can be directed to the utility billing division at (630) 377-4426 or utilitybilling@stcharlesil.gov.