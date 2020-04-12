Shots fired near Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora

The Aurora Police Department on Sunday night continued to investigate reports of shots fired near Rush Copley Medical Center, which caused a precautionary lockdown at the hospital.

Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police received numerous calls of shots being fired near the hospital, located at 2000 Ogden Ave., Aurora, including a call from the hospital itself.

Preliminary information indicted the shots possibly had been fired from a nearby roadway, according to Aurora Police Department media relations.

Police secured the scene about 10 minutes after the alert. The hospital lockdown lasted approximately a half-hour before it was lifted.

As of 6:47 p.m. officers remained on the scene conducting the investigation. No injuries were reported.