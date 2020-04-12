Fire damages Bartlett garage; no injuries reported

Bartlett firefighters quickly extinguished a garage fire late Saturday before flames were able to spread into the attached two-story home, authorities said Sunday.

No injuries were reported after the fire, which was reported 11:28 p.m. in the 900 block of Chippendale Drive in Bartlett.

The first Bartlett Fire Protection District personnel to arrive attacked the fire from outside the home and were able to contain it before it entered the living space of the residence, officials said. The fire was declared under control at 11:46 p.m. and the home remained habitable after the fire.

Damage estimates were not available Sunday, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bartlett Fire District investigators.

The fire was fought by 28 firefighters, staffing three fire engines, two ladder trucks, and three ambulances, which responded to the scene along with four command officers and two fire investigators. Bartlett Fire District was assisted by firefighters from Streamwood, Hanover Park and Carol Stream fire departments, and Bartlett police assisted at the scene, authorities said.