Easter Bunny shows off his dance moves in Elgin community

While many pets and animals appear to be immune to COVID-19, the Easter Bunny wasn't taking any chances.

In an effort to bring joy to the kids of the Highland Woods community while respecting social distancing guidelines, he took to the streets of the western Elgin neighborhood waving to kids from a golf cart and making a number of predesignated dance stops along the way -- jamming out to his special Easter dance mix.

Meghan Leonard of Elgin attended with her children Collin, 10, Conor, 8, Callie, 4, and Claire, 2. She admitted she was bummed that the usual egg hunt at the club house had to be canceled, but said that seeing the golf cart riding, dancing Easter Bunny was fun and her kids really enjoyed themselves.

Every Easter for about eight years, the community has held an Easter egg hunt for hundreds of kids living there.

Parents typically would drop off 12 eggs per participating child and volunteers would scatter them throughout a neighborhood park, according to resident and volunteer Christina Moses.

She said this year's alternative was the best way to "still bring joy to all the kids in the neighborhood in a safe way." She drove the golf cart. Her husband Matthew was the man in suit.

"This Easter Bunny has got some moves!" she said.