Cause of Palatine house fire ruled an accident

Palatine fire investigators have determined the cause of a fire in the kitchen of a two-story home Saturday evening was an accident.

There were no injuries in the fire, which was confined to the kitchen and attic of the home in the 300 block of North Morris Drive.

A Palatine police officer arrived on the scene at 6:47 p.m. Saturday and reported seeing smoke. The officer entered the building and rescued one resident from the lower level, fire officials said.

The first fire crew arrived at 6:51 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the roof. Fire crews quickly put out the fire with water and it was declared under control at 7:09 p.m.