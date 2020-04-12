April 12 COVID-19 cases per county, some towns and how to search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here last month, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

• Visit bit.ly/abc7virusbyzipcode.

Cook County

• As of Sunday, suburban Cook County had 6,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 218 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 8,053 cases and 267 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health on Sunday listed 198 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 166 cases in Glenview, 110 in Arlington Heights, 81 in Park Ridge, 77 in Mount Prospect, 76 in Schaumburg, 67 in Palatine and Wheeling, 54 in Streamwood, 43 in Elk Grove Village, 37 in Hoffman Estates, 24 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion), 23 in Rolling Meadows, and 15 in Prospect Heights. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data for more towns.)

• The Cook County sheriff's office website has reported two deaths of Cook County jail detainees; 304 detainees have tested positive, 48 negative, 20 are in the hospital, and 39 who previously tested positive have been moved to a recovery facility. Among sheriff's office employees, 213 had tested positive as of Saturday.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 1,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Sunday (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19). That includes five new deaths since Friday.

• Cases in Lake County towns as of Friday: 275 to 279 in Waukegan, 55 to 59 in Round Lake, 50 to 54 in Gurnee, 35 to 39 in Libertyville, 35 to 39 each in Mundelein, 25 to 29 each in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion) and Vernon Hills, 20 to 24 each in Lake Zurich and Wauconda, 20-24 in Grayslake and 15-19 in Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 1,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths on its coronavirus website Sunday (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Cases per suburb include 100 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 76 in Addison, 67 in Lombard, 66 in Carol Stream, 65 in Bensenville and Elmhurst, 64 in Willowbrook, 49 in Downers Grove, 51 in Glendale Heights, 45 in Aurora (DuPage County portion) and 44 in West Chicago.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 387 cases of COVID-19 with 23 deaths on its website Sunday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town as of Friday include 130 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 74 in Elgin (Kane portion), 32 in St. Charles, 13 in Geneva, 13 in North Aurora, 10 in South Elgin, nine in Gilberts, and seven each in Batavia and Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 234 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website (bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19) Friday.

Will County

• There have been 1,259 cases of COVID-19 and 59 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19) Sunday.

• Cases per town include 40 in Naperville (Will County portion) and eight in Aurora (Will County portion).