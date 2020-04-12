A song to make you smile: 'Beat It' by Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson performs at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles during the "Victory Tour" with his brothers in July 1984. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Beat It" by Michael Jackson, released in 1982.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.