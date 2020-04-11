Zoom video conferencing under scrutiny in Palatine Township Elementary District 15

Zoom Video Communications' conferencing services are under scrutiny in Palatine Township Elementary District 15. Superintendent Laurie Heinz spoke about Zoom's use for the district's remote learning during a school board meeting Wednesday. "We are having Zoom photo bombs," Heinz said. "We're having Zoom hackers. They're pushing wildly inappropriate content out. So, we are carefully researching which online platforms we think would be safe for an elementary school district to ... have their teachers use to instruct students. We do have Blackboard, Google Hangouts and Seesaw." She said officials are conducting research and hope to have more digital platforms available to teachers next week "at the latest." New York's public school system this week announced a ban on teachers and administrators from using the Zoom video conferencing platform.