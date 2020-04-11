Strikers soccer club raising money for families in need
Updated 4/11/2020 6:05 PM
The Strikers Fox Valley youth soccer club in Geneva has started a GoFundMe to raise funds for families in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All money raised will go toward funds for Strikers families, health care providers, first responders, local food banks and local shelters. The campaign can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/strikers-fox-valley-cares. As of Saturday, they have raised $1,125 of their $5,000 goal.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.