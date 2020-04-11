Strikers soccer club raising money for families in need

The Strikers Fox Valley youth soccer club in Geneva has started a GoFundMe to raise funds for families in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All money raised will go toward funds for Strikers families, health care providers, first responders, local food banks and local shelters. The campaign can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/strikers-fox-valley-cares. As of Saturday, they have raised $1,125 of their $5,000 goal.