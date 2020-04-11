Senior medical officials continue to lead Cook County Department of Public Health

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced Saturday that two senior medical officers, Drs. Rachel Rubin and Kiran Joshi, have agreed to continue as co-leaders of the public health department.

Last week, Joshi and Rubin abruptly replaced Dr. Terry Mason on an interim basis. Mason was in charge of the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm very grateful to Drs. Rubin and Joshi for their leadership during this difficult time for our county and our nation," Preckwinkle said at a news conference. "Both doctors have critical experience and expertise that will help to shape our strategic response to the pandemic."

Joshi and Rubin have been senior medical officers at the county department since 2014 and staff members at Stroger Hospital in Chicago.