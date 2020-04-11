Parade, gifts to bolster emergency personnel in Naperville

John and Dianne Kremidas wanted to thank those who are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus in their Naperville community and support local businesses at the same time.

They did that Saturday morning by organizing a parade, a caravan of 47 cars and minivans filled with Kingsley Elementary School families that drove past homes of 26 neighbors who are nurses and first responders to surprise them and say thanks. Each household received a care package that included gift cards for local restaurants. Residents collected donations to purchase the gift cards.

"We're so thankful for all of our front line supporters who keep us healthy and safe every day," Dianne Kremidas said. "We just wanted to do something to thank them. We want to show our support for our Kingsley family. Everyone was so generous."

Theresa Sawisch, a pediatric nurse at Edward Hospital, watched all the honking cars drive by with her husband Billy and their three children, Cole, 7, Will, 5, and 2-year-old James.

"Heartwarming," Theresa Sawich said. "We saw a lot of friends."

Sawisch said while there's been no cases of COVID-19 in her pediatric wing, it's been a trying time.

"ICU and ER are slammed," Sawisch said. "The bonding of everyone coming together has been amazing."