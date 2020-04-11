'Mind over matter' fuels Naperville veteran's help to others

Wayne Fischer of Naperville does "Buddy Checks" on fellow members of Naperville American Legion Post 43 to make sure they are all right and helps out through several veterans organizations in town. Courtesy of Wayne Fischer

Wayne Fischer, right, of Naperville, presents $3,700 from Naperville American Legion Post 43 to American Legion National Commander Brett Reistad during the American Legion National Convention earlier this year. The donation went to Operation Comfort Warriors, which helps veterans who are receiving care at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals. Courtesy of Wayne Fischer

Wayne Fischer, a Marine veteran of Naperville, was a helicopter pilot from 1967 to 1968 in Vietnam. He now helps active-duty military members, veterans, youth and the broader community through his involvement with several veterans organizations. Courtesy of Wayne Fischer

Wayne Fischer of Naperville was a Marine helicopter pilot serving from 1967 to 1968 in Vietnam. He calls this photo "Just Another Chopper Pilot and his Camera" because he said helicopter pilots often had cameras with them to take pictures during flights and missions. Courtesy of Wayne Fischer

Wayne Fischer points to two things that got him through his 12 months and 20 days as a Marine helicopter pilot in Vietnam: one, a thought, the other, a team.

"Mind over matter," became his rallying cry and the thought that allowed his mind to rest enough for sleep.

"You can't be worrying about what's going to happen tomorrow, or you're going to get shot down. You think about the good things and you think about just being positive," said Fischer, 76, of Naperville.

The Marines he served with became his lifeline and the team that helped him carry on. Fischer, a small-town Minnesota native, had finished college when he enlisted and arrived in Vietnam on his 24th birthday. Many with whom he served were 18 or 19, but the age difference didn't matter.

"The camaraderie is No. 1 and that gets you through the fight," Fischer said, speaking 52 years after coming home, but with the memory still, and always, fresh. "That experience taught you the need to help others because you're here to serve and take care of your fellow Marines."

Serving others has turned into a four-pillar effort because of Fischer's longtime involvement with American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, said Jennifer Slown, senior vice commander for Post 43.

The Legion's four pillars of service -- to active-duty military members, veterans, youth and the broader community -- guide how Fischer has given back for 36 years. He's risen to hold the position of senior vice commander for the Department of Illinois American Legion and will be the statewide group's commander next year.

"I've always been involved and I try to do the best job I can to serve others," he said.

Fischer, along with fellow post members, helps active military members by paying their Legion and VFW dues so they can get group newsletters and feel connected.

He helps veterans by visiting those living in senior centers for weekly coffees -- before they were suspended because of the coronavirus.

"We always have a good turnout. We encourage residents to talk and tell us about their experiences," he said.

He also honors veterans by serving in an honor guard for burials and helping others in his service groups plant flags at 2,700 veteran graves each Memorial Day.

"We want to support our veterans, whether they're alive or passed," Fischer said.

Fischer helps youth by supporting Legion and VFW scholarships, speech contests and training programs on leadership and citizenship.

"He does an incredible amount for veterans. He's so involved with the different organizations" Slown said. "If there's a veterans organization in Naperville, Wayne's either a member of it or a board member of it. That's the type of person he is."

His mantra of "mind over matter" also proves helpful as he and fellow Legion members reach out to continue their "Buddy Checks" during the stay-at-home restrictions. The checks are phone calls to older veterans, making sure they're feeling and doing OK and giving them a bit of company and conversation.

"It's kind of an emotional support thing," Fischer said. "That's what we're doing now."

• Do you know of veterans helping other veterans? Share your story at veterans@dailyherald.com.