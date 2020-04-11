Bensenville's Two Chefs Cafe gives away 500 Easter meals to families in need

A long line of vehicles stretched down South Center Street well past Green Street Saturday in Bensenville as Two Chefs Cafe and Catering gave away 500 Easter meals.

The restaurant, which has been a staple in town for 34 years, usually delivers Easter meals to underprivileged seniors. This year, with senior centers closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the meals were being offered to anyone who needs them.

"It really feels good to give back to the community," said Bob Tercall, owner of Two Chefs Cafe and Catering.

Each meal consisted of ham, whipped potatoes, peas, carrots, a dinner roll and a dessert.

As the vehicles rolled up to the pickup point, volunteer Marie Frey of Bensenville was busy passing the food safely through the car windows.

"I think that we have the best community," Frey said of Bensenville. "I am happy to help."

Local police and emergency management personnel were on hand to help with the flow and only allowed northbound traffic past the restaurant.

Wearing a mask and gloves, village President Frank DeSimone helped with traffic control before manning one of the stations to hand out milk.

"While this is a challenging time for us all, we will remain here to serve you and your families," the restaurant says on its website, adding that it remains open for curbside pickup with a modified dinner menu.