Barrington-area blood drive at The Onion Pub & Brewery
Updated 4/11/2020 6:06 PM
Lake Barrington's The Onion Pub & Brewery will host a blood drive on April 29 and 30. Barrington-area residents are encouraged to participate in the blood drive. To sign up, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Onion Pub in the upper right corner of the page. That will direct visitors to a signup page where a date and time to give blood can be selected, according to an announcement from the village of Barrington. Questions should be emailed to Kym Kainz at kymkainz@gmail.com. The Onion is at 22221 N Pepper Road in Lake Barrington.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.