Barrington-area blood drive at The Onion Pub & Brewery

Lake Barrington's The Onion Pub & Brewery will host a blood drive on April 29 and 30. Barrington-area residents are encouraged to participate in the blood drive. To sign up, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Onion Pub in the upper right corner of the page. That will direct visitors to a signup page where a date and time to give blood can be selected, according to an announcement from the village of Barrington. Questions should be emailed to Kym Kainz at kymkainz@gmail.com. The Onion is at 22221 N Pepper Road in Lake Barrington.