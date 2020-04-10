 

St. Petronille brings passion to the streets with drive-by Stations of the Cross

  • Patricia Wagner, left, of Glen Ellyn, and Amy Serritella, of Winfield, both of St. Petronille Parish in Glen Ellyn, stop at a drive-by Good Friday Station of the Cross.

      Patricia Wagner, left, of Glen Ellyn, and Amy Serritella, of Winfield, both of St. Petronille Parish in Glen Ellyn, stop at a drive-by Good Friday Station of the Cross. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Tat and Liz Skirvin of Glen Ellyn follow along on YouTube as they stop at St. Petronille Parish in Glen Ellyn at the last station of the cross. The church set up a drive-by/walk-by Stations of the Cross event with various stations set up along a 6.5-mile route.

      Tat and Liz Skirvin of Glen Ellyn follow along on YouTube as they stop at St. Petronille Parish in Glen Ellyn at the last station of the cross. The church set up a drive-by/walk-by Stations of the Cross event with various stations set up along a 6.5-mile route. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • David and Joanna Avignone of Glen Ellyn stop at the last Station of Cross with their children at St. Petronille Parish in Glen Ellyn.

      David and Joanna Avignone of Glen Ellyn stop at the last Station of Cross with their children at St. Petronille Parish in Glen Ellyn. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 4/10/2020 2:38 PM

St. Petronille Catholic Church's Stations of the Cross observance was a bit different this year.

Calls for social distancing and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order caused leaders at the Glen Ellyn church to think outside the box.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The result was a drive-by/walk-by Good Friday event with different stations set up at addresses across town.

"It's a fabulous idea, we followed along on YouTube as we walked," said Liz Skirvin of Glen Ellyn.

Skirvin and her husband, Tat, said they plan to attend a virtual online Easter service this Sunday.

Stations of the Cross is a 14-step Catholic devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ's last day on Earth as a man.

Good Friday is a Christian observance commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus.

Joanna Avignone, who followed the route with her husband, David, and children, Claudia, 5, Maria, 4, and John, 22 months, said "it was a great idea to give people the chance to still do the Stations of the Cross even though they couldn't physically go to church."

The stations were ordered so people could follow them efficiently by walking, biking or driving. The route totaled 6.2 miles from beginning to end.

Amy Serritella of Winfield, who visited the stations with Patricia Wagner of Glen Ellyn, thought the plan was excellent. "It was a lovely idea and they should do this every year."

