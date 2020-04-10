Renewal deadline extended for driver's licenses, vehicle registrations

People whose Illinois driver's licenses, identification cards or vehicle registrations are expiring now will have an extended time to renew.

Renewal dates are extended until at least 90 days after driver services offices reopen, Secretary of State Jesse White's office said Friday.

The office previously had set a 30-day extension.

"It will ensure driver's licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations remain valid during this pandemic and will help alleviate the rush of customers visiting facilities once they reopen," White said in a news release.

Following Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, White closed offices to the public through April 30.

Residents can go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com to renew vehicle registration stickers. Other online services are:

• Applying for a vehicle title and registration;

• Obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card;

• Obtaining a driving record abstract;

• Renewing a standard driver's license with the Safe Driver Renewal program.