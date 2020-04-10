Former Wheeling village president a victim of COVID-19

Former Village President William Hein portrayed Santa Claus at Wheeling's Lollipop House in 2006. Here he talks to Ben Rubel, then 5, of Wauconda. Daily Herald file photo

In 2016, Wheeling trustees honored former Village President William Hein and his more than 50 years of service to the community. Then-Village President Dean Argiris presented him with a street sign. Daily Herald file photo

COVID-19 has claimed the life of former Wheeling Village President William Hein, his family announced in a Facebook post Friday night.

Hein's passing was confirmed by current Village President Pat Horcher, who said Hein had been ill for some time and had been moved to hospice recently.

In the post, the family said Hein, who was 80, died from complications of COVID-19 in the nursing home where he had been staying for the past year and a half because of a brain injury from a fall in September 2018.

The family wrote that his "strength and determination is what got him through. While we grieve his loss we know he is finally at peace and relieved of pain."

The family said it plans a celebration of his life and is working closely with Kolssak Funeral Home in Wheeling.

Hein, who served as village president from 1977 to 1981, announced his retirement as trustee in 2016, citing medical issues in his family.

After he moved to Wheeling in 1955, Hein started working with the village's volunteer fire department in 1964 and would serve as a member and chairman of the Wheeling's board of fire and police commissioners.

He also held leadership positions in the Wheeling Historical Society.

His accomplishments include founding the village's farmers market, serving as its "Market Master."

Over the years, the Hein family owned Hein's Pub and several other businesses in the village.

When he retired as a trustee, he said serving the village was in his blood.