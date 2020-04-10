Feder: Jubal Fresh vanishes from SHE 100.3 morning show

Jubal Fresh, who's been missing for more than three months from the syndicated morning show that bears his name, has officially parted company with Hubbard Radio, Robert Feder writes.

Effective April 20, the company announced today, "Brooke and Jubal" will be rebranded as "Brooke and Jeffrey in the Morning," with executive producer Jeffrey Dubow promoted to permanent co-host alongside Brooke Fox. Jose Bolanos continues as a regular contributor.

In Chicago the show airs from 5:30 to 9 a.m. weekdays on WSHE 100.3-FM, the Hubbard Radio adult contemporary station.

"We're very excited about the new show," Jeff England, Hubbard Radio Chicago market manager, said in a statement. "We strive to provide outstanding and engaging entertainment for our listeners. Brooke, Jeffrey and Jose will continue to deliver on that goal."

England said he had no explanation for Fresh's unexplained absence from the show since January. Hubbard Radio and Premiere Networks, which syndicates the show to about 50 cities nationwide, have not responded to multiple inquiries. Fresh could not be reached for comment.

