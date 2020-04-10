Elgin mayor urges use of face coverings

Elgin Mayor David Kaptain is urging the community to wear face coverings with the campaign "Show you care. Cover up."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises using nonsurgical face masks or cloth coverings to slow the spread of the virus while outdoors. The coverings should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, and allow for breathing without restriction, the CDC says.

"By taking extra precautions like wearing a mask, we are keeping ourselves and those working in our community safe and healthy as we work together to slow the spread of coronavirus," Kaptain said in a statement.

People are encouraged to post selfies wearing face coverings and tag @cityofelgin on Instagram or Facebook.