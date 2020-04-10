COVID-19 cases near 18,000 in Illinois; more testing for minority communities

Gov. J.B. Pritzker updates the COVID-19 situation at a Thursday briefing in Chicago. Officials announced an increase in fatalities and cases on Friday. blueroomstream.com

The number of Illinoisans testing positive for COVID-19 rose by 1,465 cases Friday, officials, and the tally of people dying from the respiratory disease increased by 68.

Statewide, 596 people have died from the respiratory disease since the outbreak began last month, and 17,887 have been infected.

Friday Gov. J.B. Pritzker promised more testing to reduce COVID-19 infections and deaths in African-American communities in Chicago, Cook County and elsewhere in Illinois.

They are "suffering a vastly disproportionate effect," Pritzker said.

Four federally qualified health centers on Chicago's South Side and West Side will conduct an estimated 400 tests a day and send them to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago for analysis, he said.

"No one life is more important than another," Pritkzer said.

As of Wednesday, data showed African Americans comprise 43% of deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois but make up about 15% of the population, according to state and federal data.

Racial inequality and a lack of health care in minority communities, is among the reasons for the trend, Pritzker said previously.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 16,422 cases of COVID-19, a coronavirus, and 528 fatalities.