April 11 COVID-19 cases per county, some towns, and how to search by ZIP code

• Visit bit.ly/abc7virusbyzipcode.

Cook County

• As of Saturday, suburban Cook County had 5,366 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 7,784 cases and 249 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health on Saturday listed 174 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 160 in Glenview, 104 in Arlington Heights, 80 in Park Ridge, 70 in Schaumburg, 60 in Palatine, 70 in Mount Prospect, 61 in Wheeling, 50 in Streamwood, 41 in Elk Grove Village, 36 in Hoffman Estates, 21 in Rolling Meadows, 23 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion), and 13 in Prospect Heights. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data for more towns.)

• The Cook County sheriff's office website has reported two deaths of Cook County jail detainees; 304 detainees have tested positive, including 20 in the hospital and 39 who have been moved to a recovery facility, and 48 have tested negative. Among sheriff's office employees, 213 had tested positive as of Saturday.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 1,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths on its coronavirus website Saturday (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Cases per suburb include 91 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 69 in Addison, 61 in Carol Stream and Willowbrook, 59 in Lombard, 52 in Elmhurst, and 49 in Downers Grove.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 1,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Saturday (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• Cases in Lake County towns: 305 to 309 in Waukegan, 60 to 64 in Round Lake, 55 to 59 in Gurnee, 35 to 39 in Libertyville and Mundelein, 30 to 34 in Vernon Hills and 25 to 29 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion).

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 387 cases of COVID-19 with 23 deaths on its website Saturday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 141 in Aurora (Kane County portion) and 77 in Elgin (Kane portion).

McHenry County

• There are 220 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website (bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19) Saturday.

Will County

• There have been 1,161 cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19) Saturday.

• Cases per town include 40 in Naperville (Will County portion) and eight in Aurora (Will County portion).

-- Bob Susnjara and James Kane