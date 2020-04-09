Their Life's Work: Antioch cafe owner says coffee culture saved her

Burns, 29, bought Cafe Book in May 2018, renovated it and gave it a new name -- Little Bean Coffee Company -- last December.

The stay-at-home order forced Burns her to close her doors and lay off her seven employees.

She now offers online ordering/shipping of coffee beans, T-shirts, mugs, self-care and snack boxes.

Curbside pickup and delivery of drinks and food is an option if the stay-at-home order is extended.

"I can't wait to be able to reopen the doors and see familiar and new faces. We are going to bounce back and be here for the community, however we can" she said. "We will do our part to help our community heal from this collective trauma through providing coffee, food and a safe warm space for people to gather.