Pritzker: Start thinking about a summer with no festivals

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday. blueroomstream.com

Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from reporters during his daily news conference Thursday in Chicago regarding the state's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. blueroomstream.com

It's time to start thinking about a summer without any festivals, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday during his daily coronavirus briefing.

"I think everyone needs to think seriously about canceling large summer events," he advised. "I don't see how we're going to have large gatherings of people until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away."

That could mean anything from Lollapalooza in Chicago and Ribfest in its first year in Romeoville, to more modest suburban events like Libertyville Days in June or Railroad Days in West Chicago in mid-July.

"I know that's hard for everyone to hear, but that's just a fact," the governor said.

Several towns have canceled spring events because of the coronavirus outbreak, but organizers of summer events have been biding their time so far. The economic impact of such cancellations would hit some towns hard.

Pritzker said it's unlikely the state will lift the stay-at-home order before April 30. While he said the measures employed to "flatten the curve" of infections appear to be working, the trajectory of the curve is still heading upward.

"We are, in fact, bending the curve. But if we are improving here in the state, it's because people are staying at home," he said. "If you go out, there's a propensity to infect other people. We should stay home."

An additional 66 people have died from the COVID-19 infection, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Thursday. And another 1,344 people tested positive for the infection in one day. But she remained optimistic about the effects of the state's stay-at-home mandate.

"We are headed in the right direction," she said. "All these actions are making a difference and we must continue to work together."

This increases the number of Illinois residents who have died to 528, and the number of infected in the state to 16,422.

Cook County residents accounted for 41 of the new deaths, nine were from Will County, six from DuPage County, four from Lake County and one from Kane County. There were no new deaths in McHenry County. The rest were from downstate counties.

The state is now reporting cases in more than three-quarters of the state's counties.

More than 91% of the confirmed coronavirus cases are residents of Chicago and the six-county suburban region, according to IDPH reports.