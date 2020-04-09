Humane society finds new twist for fundraiser during pandemic

The show must go online.

The West Suburban Humane Society in Downers Grove, like everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, needed to adapt to present its popular Trivia Night fundraiser.

"We normally host the event at the American Legion (Post 80), so because of our current situation with this COVID outbreak, we had to rethink how we were going to do our fundraiser, and that's how we came to our virtual trivia night," said WSHS Executive Director Carolyn Mossberger.

Each of the past two years the event attracted up to 220 players and contributed around $10,000 to the no-kill shelter that finds homes for dogs and cats.

Enter Trivia Night: At Home Edition on Saturday, April 25, hosted by Baig of Tricks Entertainment. Participants can pay $40 and play from one device as a team or buy multiple tickets and play individually on YouTube Live and Crowdpurr platforms. After purchasing tickets, participants receive a link to play.

The deadline to buy tickets is April 24. A split-the-pot raffle is also available at $5 per chance.

All proceeds directly benefit WSHS, which serves Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.

To order tickets for trivia, split-the-pot or to donate directly, visit https://bit.ly/WSHSTrivia.

Mossberger said people usually compete in teams of 10. This year she knows of one WSHS employee who will team up with two other family members, each playing remotely from their own homes.

"You can be in the comfort of your living room, you can be in your PJs, you can have anything you want to eat, anything you want to drink and still support the animals at the Humane Society," Mossberger said.