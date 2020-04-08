What others are writing about COVID-19

A Provident Hospital of Cook County nurse holds a sign as she participates in an after shift demonstration Monday, April 6, 2020, in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood. The city is launching a health campaign focused on the city's black and brown communities, following a media report highlighting the disproportionate number of black residents among those who have died of COVID-19 complications in the city. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Why Some COVID-19 Patients Crash: The Body's Immune System Might Be To Blame

Doctors have seen a tragic pattern in some of the worst COVID-19 cases where the patient struggles through the first week of symptoms, seems to be getting better, and then suddenly crashes. Now researchers think the cause of this crash could be the body's own immune system overreacting to the virus in what is called a "cytokine storm." Listen to the story from NPR.

Is My Takeout Risking Lives or Saving Restaurants?

We want to support local restaurants. But does ordering takeout support the restaurant or put the workers at risk? New York Times restaurant critic Tejal Rao explores the dilemma.

Coronavirus State-By-State Projections: When Will Each State Peak?

This interactive graphic from NPR uses numbers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's COVID-19 projections -- the same numbers cited in a recent White House briefing. For each state, you can see the projected peak date, deaths on peak date, hospital bed shortages and cumulative deaths. See the graphic here.

A Nurse Bought Protective Supplies for Her Colleagues Using GoFundMe. The Hospital Suspended Her.

Nurses at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in New Jersey turned to GoFundMe after being told they needed to reuse personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns. Olga Matievskaya's campaign raised more than $12,000 and allowed her to purchase PPE on eBay. Then she was disciplined for "inappropriately distributing unauthorized medical supplies." ProPublica looks into brewing confrontations between hospital administrators and health care workers across the country.

How to Look Good on Camera, According to Tom Ford

The New York Times calls this "a master class in lighting for your next video conference." In this set of illustrations by Tracy Ma, fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford gives columnist Maureen Dowd tips we can all use to look better during the now-ubiquitous video meeting. See it here.