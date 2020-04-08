 

State records 1,529 more COVID-19 cases, 82 more deaths

  • Gov. J.B. Pritzker provides daily updates of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Illinois.

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker provides daily updates of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Illinois. Courtesy of state of Illinois

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 4/8/2020 2:45 PM

A total of 1,529 more Illinoisans tested positive for COVID-19 with an additional 82 deaths -- another grim spike, state leaders said Wednesday.

That brings the total of fatalities from the respiratory disease to 462 and total confirmed cases to 15,078.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The state has a stay at home order in effect through April 30 and officials are urging residents to avoid outside gatherings despite the pleasant weather and the pull of Passover and Easter when families and worshippers typically congregate.

Illinois experienced a large increase in COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday with 73.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Preckwinkle isolates after employee tests positive for virus
 
73 more dead, 1,287 more infected with COVID-19 in Illinois
Related Article
73 more dead, 1,287 more infected with COVID-19 in Illinois
 
April 6 breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county, including first Cook jail death
Related Article
April 6 breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county, including first Cook jail death
 
Pritzker may consider more restrictions; state announces 31 more deaths
Related Article
Pritzker may consider more restrictions; state announces 31 more deaths
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 