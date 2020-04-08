State records 1,529 more COVID-19 cases, 82 more deaths

Gov. J.B. Pritzker provides daily updates of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Illinois. Courtesy of state of Illinois

A total of 1,529 more Illinoisans tested positive for COVID-19 with an additional 82 deaths -- another grim spike, state leaders said Wednesday.

That brings the total of fatalities from the respiratory disease to 462 and total confirmed cases to 15,078.

The state has a stay at home order in effect through April 30 and officials are urging residents to avoid outside gatherings despite the pleasant weather and the pull of Passover and Easter when families and worshippers typically congregate.

Illinois experienced a large increase in COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday with 73.