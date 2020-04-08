Police agencies sue to learn names of coronavirus patients

Five law enforcement agencies throughout McHenry County are seeking a court order that would force the local health department to disclose the names and addresses of confirmed COVID-19 patients.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the McHenry County sheriff's office, and another filed on behalf of the Lake in the Hills, Algonquin, McHenry and Woodstock police departments, the agencies claimed that health and safety concerns should override those of privacy.

If the police departments are successful in their efforts, dispatchers would have the ability to notify officers before they come in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, said Crystal Lake attorney David McArdle, who represents the city police agencies.

Spokeswoman Lindsey Salvatelli said the health department had no comment on the lawsuits. Although federal and state law permit disclosure if it helps minimize the threat of exposure, it isn't required.