Images: The supermoon, as seen from around the world
Updated 4/8/2020 2:32 PM
See images from around the globe of Tuesday's supermoon, the brightest of 2020. Supermoons occur when the moon is within 90% of perigee -- which is its closest approach to Earth in orbit.
The pink supermoon rises over St. Louis on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. April's supermoon is the brightest and largest it will be for all of 2020.
Associated Press
The supermoon rises over a neon ice cream cone on a Braum's sign in Owasso, Okla.
Associated Press
The supermoon rises above the Highway 509 bridge over the Thea Foss Waterway in Tacoma, Wash. April's full moon coincides with it being the closest to earth during its orbit in the year 2020, but the moon is only called pink due to it appearing each year around the same time as the blooming of a wildflower native to eastern North America.
Associated Press
The supermoon sets behind the Brandenburg Gate Wednesday in Berlin, Germany, with the Quadriga on the Brandenburg Gate seen on foreground.
Associated Press
The supermoon rises behind a downtown office building in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
The supermoon rises behind the artwork titled Seven Magic Mountains by artist Ugo Rondinone in Las Vegas.
Associated Press
The supermoon rises above the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Mount Washington.
Associated Press
The supermoon rises behind a statue of the Roman god Mercury mounted on top of a hotel tower in Nashville, Tenn.
Associated Press
A couple sits on the sea wall together and watch as the supermoon hovers over the water at North Shore Park in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Associated Press
The supermoon is seen over Belvoir castle in Leicestershire, England.
Associated Press
The supermoon rises, with the Elbphilharmonie in the foreground, in Hamburg, Germany.
Associated Press
The waxing moon sets in the morning next to the pink neon angels, modeled on the little angels on Raphael's Sistine Madonna, on the Dresden Zwinger in Dresden, Germany.
Associated Press
The full pink supermoon sets behind the minarets on the University of Tampa campus in Tampa, Fla.
Associated Press
