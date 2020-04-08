Elk Grove Township postpones meeting, open house dates

Elk Grove Township postponed its annual town meeting and two open houses at its new headquarters due to the extension of the state's stay-at-home order.

The town meeting was scheduled for April 14, while the two open houses to tour the new offices at 600 Landmeier Road in Elk Grove Village were set for April 16 and April 18. Those events will be rescheduled for dates not yet determined.

"These are certainly unprecedented times and the township is doing all it can to maintain services and support our residents, amid the governor's order," Elk Grove Township Supervisor Mike Sweeney said in a news release. "We are looking forward to rescheduling these events and encourage our residents to attend the annual town meeting, as well as one of our open houses, to introduce them to our new location."

The township completed its move to the Landmeier Road building -- the old Elk Grove Village public works building -- last week. It represents the completion of a long-planned consolidation of three township properties, including the old township hall at 2400 S. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights.