Children's museum posts learn-at-home resources

DuPage Children's Museum invites families to explore creativity and curiosity during the stay-at-home order by using its new community of online resources, "Play to Learn at Home."

The program aims to share playful learning activities that isolated families can engage in at their own homes.

Resources posted so far include weekly story times via Facebook Live, an original song "Big Pig" that encourages playful music and movement and a science video about do-it-yourself sidewalk paint. Resources in development to be shared during the coming weeks include family yoga, book making, sensory bags and bilingual storytime.

To access "Play to Learn at Home," visit the DuPage Children's Museum's blog at dupagechildrens.org/blog/.

In addition to creating new online content, the children's museum has donated $2,000 worth of developmental play toys to shelters and pantries including Hesed House in Aurora and West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge.