April 8 breakdown of suburban COVID-19 cases by county, and some towns

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website that breaks down cases of COVID-19 by suburb.

See statistics by ZIP code in the PDF attached.

Cook County

• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County had 4,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 6,092 cases and 177 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health on Wednesday listed 137 cases of COVID-19 in Glenview, 122 in Des Plaines, 61 in Schaumburg, 64 in Park Ridge, 49 in Mount Prospect, 49 in Palatine, 39 in Arlington Heights, 43 in Wheeling, 33 in Streamwood, 26 in Hoffman Estates, 29 in Elk Grove Village, 19 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion), 16 in Rolling Meadows and nine in Prospect Heights. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data for more towns.)

• The Cook County sheriff's office website reported 238 detainees have tested positive (37 negative), 17 are in the hospital, and 34 who previously tested positive have been moved to a recovery facility. 115 sheriff's office employees have tested positive.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 1,044 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Wednesday (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• There are 210 to 214 cases in Waukegan, 45 to 49 in Round Lake, between 40 and 44 in Gurnee, 30 to 34 in Libertyville, 25 to 29 in Mundelein, 20 to 24 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion) and Vernon Hills, 15 to 19 in Grayslake, Lake Villa, Lake Zurich, and Wauconda.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths on its coronavirus website Wednesday (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Cases per suburb include 71 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 57 in Willowbrook, 54 in Addison, 49 in Lombard, 48 in Carol Stream, 40 in West Chicago, 39 in Bensenville, 38 in Elmhurst, 37 in Glendale Heights, 32 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), and 41 in Downers Grove.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 312 cases of COVID-19 with 19 deaths on its website Wednesday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 100 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 67 in Elgin (Kane portion), 32 in St. Charles, 13 in Geneva, 11 in North Aurora, 10 in South Elgin, eight in Gilberts, and seven in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 189 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website (bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19) Wednesday.

Will County

• There have been 942 cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19) Wednesday.

• Cases per town include nine in Aurora (Will County portion), and 31 in Naperville (Will County portion).

-- Marni Pyke