Tennessee man charged in deadly Arlington Heights home invasion

A Tennessee man was charged Tuesday with murder and home invasion in connection with an Arlington Heights break-in over the weekend that left his alleged accomplice dead.

Bradley J. Finnan, 39, of Chattanooga, is due in bond court today after the Cook County state's attorney's office charged him with one count of murder and two counts of home invasion.

Arlington Heights police said Finnan and his accomplice, Larry D. Brodacz of Buffalo Grove, staged a planned attack to force their way into a single-family home on the 2400 block of North Evergreen Avenue and rob the homeowners at gunpoint.

In a news release announcing the charges Tuesday morning, police said Finnan and Brodacz, who was armed with a handgun, entered the house just before 2 p.m. Saturday. They were met with physical resistance by the male homeowner, who fought with Finnan and eventually chased him outside.

When the homeowner returned inside, he retrieved his handgun from a safe as Brodacz pointed his handgun at the homeowner's wife and two children, according to police.

Police say Brodacz, also armed with a knife, attacked the homeowner and the two men struggled. The homeowner, fearing for his life and that of his wife and children, fired his gun, hitting Brodacz in the abdomen.

Brodacz fell to the floor as the family of four fled the home to await police, authorities said. He later was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an autopsy on Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Finnan is being charged under the state's felony murder law, which says a person can be charged with murder if they take part in a criminal act that leads to another's death, even if not directly involved in the killing.

The frightening early moments of the home invasion were captured on the homeowner's Ring door bell video and started circulating online over the weekend.

Police again Tuesday emphasized that the attack was a targeted crime and not a random act of violence against the community.