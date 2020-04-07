Man injured in shooting near Glen Ellyn
Updated 4/7/2020 12:21 PM
A man was injured Tuesday morning in a shooting near Glen Ellyn.
It happened around 10 a.m. on the 1N400 block of Park Boulevard, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's Department.
The victim was shot in the arm.
No other information was immediately available.
